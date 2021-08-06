Monsoon Session Of Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

Monsoon Session 2021 Updates: Parliament has seen repeated disruptions over the Pegasus scandal

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon today amid opposition protests over various issues.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11 am today as the opposition protested over the Pegasus scandal and other issues.

Since the start of the monsoon session of parliament, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have witnessed constant disruptions, with face-offs between the government and the opposition.

Six Trinamool Congress MPs were ordered to leave the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over "grossly disorderly" conduct, after they entered the well of the house and displayed placards while protesting over the Pegasus scandal.

More than Rs 133 crore in taxpayer money has been lost because of parliament disruptions in the monsoon session, government sources had said on Saturday as the Parliament deadlock continues.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Aug 06, 2021 12:01 (IST) Opposition holds meeting to discuss strategy for the remaining period of Parliament

Ahead of the commencement of the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament on Friday, the Opposition leaders held a meeting to discuss over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders presided over a meeting to discuss over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament.



Meanwhile, all Opposition parties will hold protests against new farm laws today at Jantar Mantar, informed Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.



"To support farmers'' demand for repeal of farm laws, all opposition parties will go to Jantar Mantar today, Rahul Gandhi will also join in," said Mr Kharge.

Aug 06, 2021 12:00 (IST) Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education submits report in Rajya Sabha on "Plans for bridging the learning gap caused due to school lockdown as well as review of online and offline instructions and examinations and plans for re-opening of schools"





Aug 06, 2021 11:58 (IST) Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on farmers' issue

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the condition of farmers who have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws and to direct the Government to repeal the anti-farmers legislations.



"I thereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- to discuss about the condition of farmers who have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers" Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and direct the Government to repeal the anti-farmers legislations," wrote Mr Tagore in his notice.



Earlier on Thursday, Mr Tagore gave the adjournment notice to discuss the Pegasus issue.

