Monsoon Session Of Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till noon today amid opposition protests over various issues.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 11 am today as the opposition protested over the Pegasus scandal and other issues.
Since the start of the monsoon session of parliament, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have witnessed constant disruptions, with face-offs between the government and the opposition.
Six Trinamool Congress MPs were ordered to leave the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over "grossly disorderly" conduct, after they entered the well of the house and displayed placards while protesting over the Pegasus scandal.
More than Rs 133 crore in taxpayer money has been lost because of parliament disruptions in the monsoon session, government sources had said on Saturday as the Parliament deadlock continues.
Ahead of the commencement of the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament on Friday, the Opposition leaders held a meeting to discuss over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders presided over a meeting to discuss over strategy for the remaining period of Parliament.
Meanwhile, all Opposition parties will hold protests against new farm laws today at Jantar Mantar, informed Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the condition of farmers who have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws and to direct the Government to repeal the anti-farmers legislations.
"I thereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- to discuss about the condition of farmers who have been protesting on the borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers" Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and direct the Government to repeal the anti-farmers legislations," wrote Mr Tagore in his notice.
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Pegasus report, an issue among others that has led to repeated adjournments of both the Houses of Parliament since the Monsoon Session commenced.
Terming the Pegasus issue a "matter of grave concern", Mr Tewari stated that various reports have pointed out that the Government of India has procured the surveillance tool Pegasus developed by Israeli company NSO Group for surveillance of Journalists, Civil Society Activists, Politicians and Supreme Court Judges.
He further stated that the NSO group''s policy is that clients are confined to "vetted governments" only it suggests that the spyware was used by the Government of India (GoI) and not any other private body.
Reputed agencies like Citizen Lab have found traces of the spyware onsome of the devices that were attacked, said the Congress MP in the adjournment motion notice.
"It should be noted that this kind of surveillance classifies as hacking, which is what a spyware does and it would very much qualify as "unauthorised interception" or hacking as per Information Technology Act, 2000," read the notice.
"The fact is that the government has not categorically denied that Pegasus has been used officially. Sir this is a matter of grave concern and therefore I wish to raise the same," he added.
