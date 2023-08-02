Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Delhi Services Bill In Lok Sabha Today

The opposition INDIA bloc plans to oppose the bill.

The contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 will be taken up in the Lok Sabha today for consideration and passing. Home Minister Amit Shah will also move that the Bill be passed.

The opposition INDIA bloc plans to oppose the bill with the Aam Aadmi Party calling it "most undemocratic" piece of legislation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to present throughout the day on Wednesday to support the Government's stand.

The bill empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

