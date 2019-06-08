Monsoon Has Hit Kerala Coast, Says Weather Department

Monsoon hit Kerala after a week-long delay

Monsoon hit the Kerala coast today after being delayed by a week commencing the four-month rainfall season in the country.

"Monsoon has made an onset over Kerala today," India Meteorological Department's Director General-designate Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told news agency PTI.



Several parts of Kerala have started receiving a good amount of rainfall.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has predicted a weak monsoon this time- it has been the second driest pre-monsoon season in 65 years. A meteorologist at Skymet told news agency ANI that the recorded pre-monsoon showers this time is just 99mm against a normal of 131.5mm. The IMD has however maintained monsoon will be "normal" for 2019.

The three-month pre-monsoon season - March, April and May - ended with a rainfall deficiency of 25 per cent.

A water crisis has persisted in the country leading to agricultural distress with a dip in water level in reservoirs in west and south India.

Due to a lack of adequate alternative source of irrigation, rural India is heavily dependent on a good monsoon season. Around 75 per cent of the rainfall is from the fourth month monsoon season; a good season has a direct impact on the economy as agriculture remains a major contributor to the country's GDP.

North Indian plains, central India and parts of south India have been reeling under intense heat for the past month. In Rajasthan, temperatures have soared up to as high as 50 degrees with Churu recording 50.3 degrees Celsius early this week.

Delhi has been roasting in the heatwave with the mercury touching 45 degrees. There is no respite as monsoon in the national capital and its adjoining areas has been delayed by another 15 days, Skymet predicted. It was earlier supposed to hit Delhi in the last week of June. However the IMD said Thursday the arrival of monsoon in Delhi is likely to be delayed by two-three days from its usual onset on June 29.

The rains in June are likely to be impacted due to El-Nino, although a weak one. El-Nino, associated with the heating of Pacific waters, has an impact on monsoon in India. It dampens the conditions that are needed for moist monsoon winds. It is often associated with lower-than-normal rainfall for India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declares the arrival of monsoon rains only after parameters measuring consistency of rainfall over a defined geography, intensity, cloudiness and wind speed are satisfied.