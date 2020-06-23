Monsoon 2020: Cyclonic Circulation Over Interior Odisha, Says IMD

Monsoon has further advanced into northern parts of Arabian Sea, the IMD said

The weather office has warned of a cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha and the neighbouring areas and it is likely to move north westwards in the next three days.

"A cyclonic circulation is seen over north interior Odisha and neighbourhood between 0.9 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. It is very likely to move north westwards...," the India Meteorological Department tweeted. This will help the monsoon advance further into Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next 24 hours the met department said.

Heavy rain lashed Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh today.

The southern states of Karnataka and Kerala also saw fairly widespread monsoon rain today. The weather office also warned of abundant rainfall over peninsular India in next four to five days.

All India weather forecast and warning video based on 0830 hours IST dated 23.06 2020: pic.twitter.com/aluJT4MkU0 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 23, 2020

In the north, Delhi, most parts of Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan and parts of Uttarakhand are likely to get rain, the IMD said.

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, most parts of Kutch, some more parts of Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 23, 2020

The Southwest monsoon has been fairly active over large parts of India. The met department, in its long-range forecast, said monsoon will be normal with an average of 96 per cent to 104 per cent rainfall this year.