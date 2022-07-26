After Four Monkeypox Cases, States Remain On Alert: 5 Latest Facts

Amid worries over four monkeypox cases in India, several states have put in place stringent screening measures for international travellers.

After Four Monkeypox Cases, States Remain On Alert: 5 Latest Facts

A healthcare worker inspects a patient who showed symptoms of monkeypox after returning from abroad.

New Delhi: After four monkeypox cases were reported in India, several states have deployed strict screening protocols and asked officials to remain on alert. Three of the four cases were reported in Kerala, while the fourth one is from Delhi.

Here are the 5 latest facts about Monkeypox in India:

  1. The fourth and latest monkeypox case was reported in Delhi, a 34-year-old man with no history of foreign travel. He is recovering at an isolation centre at the Lok Nayak Hospital. The Delhi patient had attended a 'stag party' in Himachal Pradesh's Manali recently, official sources told PTI.

  2. The other three patients, all men from Kerala, are also in the 31-35 year age bracket.

  3. Several states have put in place stringent screening measures for international travellers.

  4. Vaccine-maker Adar Poonawalla today said that the Serum Institute of India is spending its funds to import a few million doses of a Danish smallpox vaccine which can be used to treat cases if there is a larger breakout of the infection in India.

  5. WHO's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that the case fatality rate for monkeypox is currently very low.



Comments
.