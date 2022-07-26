After Four Monkeypox Cases, States Remain On Alert: 5 Latest Facts

The fourth and latest monkeypox case was reported in Delhi, a 34-year-old man with no history of foreign travel. He is recovering at an isolation centre at the Lok Nayak Hospital. The Delhi patient had attended a 'stag party' in Himachal Pradesh's Manali recently, official sources told PTI.

The other three patients, all men from Kerala, are also in the 31-35 year age bracket.

Several states have put in place stringent screening measures for international travellers.

Vaccine-maker Adar Poonawalla today said that the Serum Institute of India is spending its funds to import a few million doses of a Danish smallpox vaccine which can be used to treat cases if there is a larger breakout of the infection in India.