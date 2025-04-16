Monk Becomes Victim Of Cyberfraud, Loses Rs 2.5 Crore Over 26 Days

The secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Gwalior, Swami Supradiptananda, became a victim of what is being described as Madhya Pradesh's biggest "digital arrest" fraud. Over a period of 26 days, he was virtually held hostage through video calls and coerced into transferring Rs 2.52 crore to multiple bank accounts across the country.

The fraud began on March 17, when the monk received a video call from a person claiming to be a police officer from Nashik, Maharashtra.

The caller alleged that Swami Supradiptananda's name had surfaced in a money laundering case involving businessman Naresh Goyal.

Exploiting his trust and fear, the imposters convinced him that he needed to cooperate with their investigation or face legal action.

According to police sources, the fraudsters demanded that the monk remain in constant contact with them through video calls - a tactic now being referred to as a "digital arrest". During this time, he was systematically pressured into transferring funds in multiple instalments, believing that his cooperation would clear his name.

The total amount transferred - Rs 2.52 crore - was sent to 12 different bank accounts across India. The fraudsters even promised to return the full amount by April 15, claiming it was part of a verification process. However, when the money was not returned, Swami Supradiptananda lodged a formal complaint with Gwalior Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh.

Following the complaint, the Gwalior Crime Branch registered a First Information Report and launched an investigation into the matter. The case is now being handled by the Cyber Police Station, and efforts are in progress to trace the individuals behind the scam and recover the stolen funds.

ASP Niranjan Sharma confirmed the development. "A case has been registered at the Cyber Police Station. The victim received a call claiming to be from the Nashik Police. He was told his name had come up in a money laundering case. The fraudsters gained his trust, took his Aadhaar details, and gradually extorted about Rs 2.5 crore by intimidating him," he said.

The Police believe that this case could be part of a larger interstate or international racket, and have not ruled out the involvement of more victims or accomplices.