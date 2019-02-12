Robert Vadra, Mother Maureen Arrive In Jaipur For Questioning In Land Deals Case: Live Updates

Land Deal Case Live: Robert Vadra arrived in Jaipur along with his mother.

Businessman Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate along with his mother who is partner in a firm, Skyline Hospitality, for questioning in Jaipur in a money laundering case. The probe agency has accused Mr Vadra of letting the personal driver of an associate, Mahesh Nagar, pay for buying land in Rajasthan's Bikaner with a cheque drawn on behalf of his mother Maureen.

Investigators have also questioned the manner in which the transaction was done. The case dates back to 2017 when the Enforcement directorate arrested two associates of Mr Vadra while they were investigating land deals in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan High Court on January 21 directed Mr Vadra and his mother to appear before the ED for questioning in the alleged land scam.

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jaipur along with his mother Maureen. His wife and newly-appointed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached on Monday night.



Here are the live updates of Robert Vadra's questioning in the land deal case: