Robert Vadra, Mother Maureen Arrive In Jaipur For Questioning In Land Deals Case: Live Updates

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 12, 2019 17:55 IST
Jaipur: 

Businessman Robert Vadra appeared before the Enforcement Directorate along with his mother who is partner in a firm, Skyline Hospitality, for questioning in Jaipur in a money laundering case. The probe agency has accused Mr Vadra of letting the personal driver of an associate, Mahesh Nagar, pay for buying land in Rajasthan's Bikaner with a cheque drawn on behalf of his mother Maureen.

Investigators have also questioned the manner in which the transaction was done. The case dates back to 2017 when the Enforcement directorate arrested two associates of Mr Vadra while they were investigating land deals in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan High Court on January 21 directed Mr Vadra and his mother to appear before the ED for questioning in the alleged land scam.

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jaipur along with his mother Maureen. His wife and newly-appointed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached on Monday night.
 

Here are the live updates of Robert Vadra's questioning in the land deal case:


Feb 12, 2019
16:11 (IST)
Feb 12, 2019
14:04 (IST)
Robert Vadra allowed to go for lunch for an hour, scheduled to return for questioning
Feb 12, 2019
12:36 (IST)
"So here we are my 75 year old mother n me in Jaipur to depose in front of the Enforcement Directorate. Not understanding the lows of this vindictive government to be harassing a senior citizen, who the world knows has lost her daughter in a car crash, her ailing son to diabetes, and her husband as well......", Robert Vadra had said in Facebook post 
Feb 12, 2019
12:35 (IST)
Neither Robert Vadra or any other employee of his company has been chargesheeted by Rajasthan police or CBI, says senior advocate KTS Tulsi
Feb 12, 2019
12:34 (IST)
This is Robert Vadra's fourth appearance before the Enforcement Directorate and the first in Jaipur
Feb 12, 2019
12:22 (IST)
Robert Vadra On Questioning Of Mother Maureen Vadra: "God Is With Us"
Robert Vadra, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, lashed out at what he called a "vindictive government" on Tuesday over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to his 75-year-old mother Maureen Vadra along with him in a money-laundering case
Feb 12, 2019
11:50 (IST)
Robert Vadra and his mother Maureen arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Jaipur earlier in the day 
