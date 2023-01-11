Mohan Bhagwat's 'Rhetoric Of Supremacy' Remark On Muslims Slammed By CPM

"Muslims have nothing to fear in India," Mohan Bhagwat said.

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, today said Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their "boisterous rhetoric of supremacy". He remark drew sharp criticism from the Left. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed Mr Bhagwat's comments, questioning who he is to give Muslims "permission" to live in India and put "conditions" on their citizenship.

In an interview to the RSS mouthpieces Panchajanya and the Organiser, Mr Bhagwat said: "The simple truth is this -- Hindustan should remain Hindustan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat... Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy".

"'We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together' -- they (the Muslims) must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here -- whether a Hindu or a communist -- must give up this logic," the RSS chief added.

In a series of tweets, Asaduddin Owaisi said: "Who is Mohan to give Muslims 'permission' to live in India or follow our faith? We're Indians because Allah willed it. How dare he put "conditions" on our citizenship? We're not here to "adjust" our faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur".

Asserting that RSS ideology is a "threat" to the country's future, he said, "Who elected Mohan as the representative of Hindus? Fighting elections in 2024? Welcome".

Senior leader Brinda Karat said the RSS chief's statement "is against the Constitution", "Objectionable and provocative".

"It seems Bhagwat ji will prepare and decide the criteria (for living in India). Bhagwat ji and all his Hindutva brigade should read the Constitution, especially articles 14 and 15, among others. Every citizen has equal rights in our country irrespective of religion," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"Should Mohan Bhagwat decide how we behave? Former RSS Chief Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar had said if Muslims want to live in India, they will have to remain subordinate. The present RSS chief wants to impose this understanding and thinking even today," she added.