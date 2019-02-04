Mohan Bhagwat On 4-Day Visit To Dehradun From Today

Mohan Bhagwat will also address Sangh cadre during his stay. (File)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a four-day visit to Uttarakhand beginning Tuesday during which he will interact with a cross section of people and address the Sangh cadres and office-bearers.

Mr Bhagwat will interact with intellectuals, academicians, litterateurs and distinguished folk artistes from the state here, RSS leader Shashi Kant Dikshit told reporters.

Mr Bhagwat will also address Sangh cadre during his stay and review its activities in the state, he said.

With the Lok Sabha polls just a few months away, the RSS chief's visit is being seen as an exercise to take the feedback of people and galvanise the cadre ahead of the crucial election.