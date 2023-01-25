BJP Chief JP Nadda, Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Attend RSS Meet In March

Around 1,800 participants will attend the meeting. (File)

Issues related to social harmony, environment and other prevalent topics will be discussed at the three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the top decision-making body of RSS, at Panipat from March 12-14.

All top functionaries of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, including Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale, BJP president JP Nadda and heads of other allied organisations of the Sangh are expected to take part in the meeting, sources said.

All organisations, including the BJP, will give the annual report of the activities undertaken by them throughout the year, they said.

RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar tweeted on Wednesday, saying "RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will be held from March 12-14 2023 at Samalkha in Haryana."

Around 1,800 participants, including Sangh functionaries and members of its allied organisations will attend the meeting.

The entire year's programme and agenda of the Sangh will be decided in this meeting.

