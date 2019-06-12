Moderate Intensity Earthquake Jolts Jammu And Kashmir

Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone seismological region of South Asia. (Representational)

A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in Kashmir on Wednesday whose epicentre was in Pakistan region.

Sonam Lotus, Director of MET office said: "A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred at 8.40 a.m. today.



"The coordinates of the earthquake were latitude 36.4 degrees north and longitude 72.7 degrees east.



"The epicentre was in Pakistan region. Depth of the earthquake was 1 km inside the earth's crust."



Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone seismological region of South Asia.



Temblors have wreaked havoc in Kashmir in the past. Over 80,000 people were killed in an earthquake that hit the two sides of divided Kashmir under Indian and Pakistan control on October 8, 2005.



The 2005 earthquake measured 7.6 on the Richter scale.