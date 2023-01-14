Model Uorfi Javed Records Statement With Cops Over BJP Leader's Complaint

Uorfi Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement, police said.

Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed's statement in connection with a complaint filed against her by BJP leader Chitra Wagh. Ms Javed visted Amboli police station to record her statement after police called her for questioning, said a police official.

Ms Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP's women's wing, has filed a complaint against Ms Javed for dressing 'improperly' in public places.

No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered over Ms Wagh's complaint yet, the official added.

