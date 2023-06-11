Model, 24, Dies As Iron Pillar Falls On Her During Ramp Walk At Noida Event

The woman has been identified as Vanshika Chopra.

A 24-year-old model was killed when an iron pillar fell on her while she was walking down the fashion runway in Noida today, said cops.

The accident was reported from Film City's Laxmi Sudio in Noida's Sector 16A.

An iron pillar was erected for lighting purposes but it fell on stage, killing the model instantly, said the cops. A man, Bobby Raj, was injured in the accident and is being treated at a local hospital, the cops added.

The fashion show organiser and four others have been arrested, said cops.

"Vanshika's death has been informed to her family members. The body has been sent for postmortem. In this regard, the police have arrested the fashion show organiser and 4 people involved in the lighting work," said Mohan Awasthi, Additional DCP, Noida.

The police say no permission was given for the fashion show.