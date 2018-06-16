Mobile Internet Services Suspended In Seven Districts Of Meghalaya The suspension order was issued at 3 pm Saturday, three days after it was lifted, and will remain in force for 48 hours.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mobile Internet services were suspended on June 1 in seven districts of Khasi-Jaintia Hills. Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Saturday suspended mobile internet services in seven districts in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region after intelligence inputs raised concerns over the law and order situation in those areas.



The suspension order was issued at 3 pm Saturday, three days after it was lifted, and will remain in force for 48 hours.



The decision was taken based on Director General of Police S B Singh's report, which suggested that "serious law and order situation concerns" still remain in the seven districts of Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.



Mobile Internet and messaging services were suspended on June 1 in these districts, a day after a bus handyman was assaulted by a group of Sikh residents of the Punjabi Lane area. State capital Shillong also came in the grip of violence for five days following clashes between Sikhs and Khasis in the city's Punjabi Lane area on May 31.



Tension gripped the state capital for five days since May 31, following the clash between the Khasis and the Sikhs in the city's Punjabi Lane area.



The administration had to impose a curfew on Shillong and suspend Internet services to control the situation.



The suspension was, however, lifted on June 13 after the government was convinced that the situation has improved, 12 days after it was banned on June 1.



(with inputs from PTI)



