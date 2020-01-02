'Army Has Always Been Apolitical,' Says New Army Chief MM Naravane: Highlights

General MM Naravane was recently appointed the new Indian Army chief after General Bipin Rawat (PTI File)

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane today spoke to NDTV on a range of issues, including the Indian Army infrastructure, the army's stand on political issues, the post of the new Chief of Defence Staff or CDS among others. General Manoj Mukund Naravane on New Year's Eve took charge as the Chief of Army Staff, succeeding General Bipin Rawat.

Here are the highlights of Army Chief general MM Naravane's interview to NDTV: