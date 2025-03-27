"Black Comedy At Its Darkest": MK Stalin's Reply To Yogi Adityanath's Barbs

In a sharp reply to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's criticism over the three-language row, his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin has said the firebrand leader's remarks are not irony, but "political black comedy at its darkest". The DMK leader has said Tamil Nadu does not oppose any language, but is against "imposition and chauvinism" and that the BJP was "rattled" by its stand.

In an interview with ANI, Mr Adityanath targeted the DMK leader, saying he was trying to create divisions based on region and language because he feels his vote bank was at risk.

Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on #TwoLanguagePolicy and #FairDelimitation is echoing nationwide—and the BJP is clearly rattled. Just watch their leaders' interviews.



And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony—it's political black… https://t.co/NzWD7ja4M8 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 27, 2025

The DMK government has challenged the three-language push in the Centre's National Education Policy and accused it of imposing Hindi on the southern states. The BJP has hit back, accusing the DMK of politicising the issue. Another flashpoint between Tamil Nadu and the Centre is the delimitation exercise. DMK has contended that the delimitation exercise, expected to be conducted after 2026, will put southern states at a disadvantage. These states, Mr Stalin has said, had implemented family planning effectively over the years and this population control may work against them when delimitation is conducted based on demographic change. This would give southern states a lesser say in Parliament despite significant achievement in population control and contribution to the country's GDP, he has said.

Speaking on the language issue, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister questioned why the DMK was against Hindi and said it was essential to learn every language. "The country should not be divided on the basis of language or region. We are grateful to Prime Minister Modi ji for organising the third generation of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi. Tamil is one of the oldest languages in India, and its history is as ancient as Sanskrit. Every Indian has respect and reverence for Tamil because many elements of Indian heritage are still alive in the language. So, why should we hate Hindi?"

Describing the DMK's stand as "narrow politics", he said, "When these people feel their vote bank is at risk, they try to create divisions based on region and language. The people of this country should always be alert to such divisive politics and stand firm for the unity of the country," he said.

In a post on X, Mr Stalin said Tamil Nadu's stand on the two-language and delimitation was "echoing nationwide" and the BJP is "clearly rattled". "And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony - it's political black comedy at its darkest. We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism. This isn't riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice," he said.