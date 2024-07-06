MK Stalin Reacts To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief's Murder, Cops Arrest 8 Suspects

K Armstrong was hacked to death by bike-borne men near his house on Friday.

Eight men have been arrested for the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party's Tamil Nadu chief in Chennai, police said on Saturday. K Armstrong was hacked to death by bike-borne men near his house on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he has ordered the police to investigate the "shocking" murder "expeditiously".

"Bahujan Samaj Party State President Armstrong's assassination is shocking and deeply saddening. The police arrested those involved in the murder overnight. I would like to convey my deepest condolences and condolences to all of Armstrong's party, family, relatives and friends who are bereaved and I have ordered the police officers to conduct the case expeditiously and bring the culprits to justice as per the law," he wrote in a post on X.

On Friday, BSP Chief Mayawati said the killing was "deplorable" and called on the state to "punish the guilty".

In a post on X, she called Armstrong a "strong voice" of Dalits. "The gruesome killing of Mr K Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state government must punish the guilty," she wrote.

Tamil Nadu opposition has hit out at the ruling DMK over the brazen attack, saying the killing is evidence of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “What do I say when the state chief of a national party is murdered? The law and order is shameful. There is no fear of law or the police," Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswamy said.

Initial investigation suggests this was a revenge murder linked to the killing of a gangster Arcot Suresh last year. Sources say the suspects in the murder include close relatives and associates of Suresh.

Some reports said the attackers posed as food delivery agents, but police are yet to confirm this.

A lawyer, Armstrong was elected to the Chennai Corporation Council in 2006. He shot to fame after he organised a mega rally in Chennai with BSP Chief Mayawati in 2008. In the past, Armstrong had faced cases including allegations of abduction, but over the years he was acquitted by courts.

Police have formed ten special teams under Additional Commissioner of Police Asra Garg. "We are interrogating. In a few hours, we would share what exactly is the motive" Mr Garg told NDTV.

