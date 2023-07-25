Mizoram Chief Minister Says Ruling Mizo National Front Not Afraid Of NDA

Mr Zoramthanga, however, also clarified that MNF will continue with NDA.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said that the state government and his MNF party are not afraid of the NDA government at the centre.

Addressing the party workers at Hnam Run (MNF party office) in Aizawl, Mr Zoramthanga said that allying with NDA does not mean that his party will subscribe to the policies and objects of the BJP-led alliance.

"Political parties in India are forming alliances in the name of BJP-led NDA or recently Congress-led INDIA, and MNF is an alliance partner of the NDA," Mizoram CM said.

Zoramthanga, who is the chief of MNF, also said that his government will not send back thousands of Myanmar refugees who entered Mizoram following the military Junta taking over the reign.

Mizoram has been accommodating around 35,000 refugees from Myanmar due to the military coup in February 2021; over 1,000 refugees from Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh, where Army crackdown forced the tribals to leave their villages and to take shelter in Mizoram.

Talking about the ongoing debate on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, Mr Zoramthanga also said that MNF will continue to oppose the UCC.

Mizoram Chief Minister furthers added that MNF never changes its stance when the government changes at the centre. The party strongly opposed the proposed UCC because the MNF opposed anything that is detrimental to its motto – "For God and the country".

Mizoram will go for assembly polls this year.