Rahul Gandhi To Launch Congress Campaign For Mizoram Polls Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to commence his three-day visit to Mizoram on Monday to campaign for the party's candidates for the November 7 assembly polls in the northeastern state, party officials said.

During his visit, Mr Gandhi will lead a march in Aizawl city and interact with people, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said.

The party is likely to announce its candidates for the 40-member assembly polls during Mr Gandhi's visit, he said.

"Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on Monday as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra. During his three-day visit, he will participate in a 2-km-long march from Chanmari to Treasury Square in Aizawl and will campaign for our candidates. He will also interact with renowned personalities of the state," Nghaka said.

Mr Gandhi will address a press conference before his departure on October 18, he said.

The counting of votes is scheduled on December 3.

