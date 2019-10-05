Mizoram Against Citizenship Amendment Bill: Chief Minister To Amit Shah

It could open a "floodgate of illegal immigrants" in Mizoram, the chief minister said. (File)

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga today told visiting Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the people of the state are opposed to the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, an official statement said.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a "floodgate of illegal immigrants" in Mizoram, he added.

Mr Zoramthanga met Amit Shah at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl where the two leaders discussed several issues.

