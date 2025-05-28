Explained: What Is Mithi River Controversy And How Dino Morea Is Involved

The desilting of the Mithi River, a crucial drainage artery for Mumbai, is at the heart of a Rs 65 crore scam that involves Bollywood actor Dino Morea. On Monday, actor Mr Morea and his brother Santino were questioned for nearly eight hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in connection with alleged links to an arrested middleman in the case, which has already seen multiple arrests and significant political fallout.

What Is The Mithi River Controversy?

The Mithi River is a 17.8-kilometre-long river that originates from the overflow of the Vihar and Powai lakes and drains into the Mahim Creek and ultimately the Arabian Sea. Since the catastrophic Mumbai floods of July 2005, which resulted in over 1,000 deaths, the river has come under scrutiny for its heavy pollution and silt accumulation, reducing its capacity to carry stormwater during monsoons.

Over the past two decades, multiple desilting efforts have been initiated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest civic body in India. Despite large sums of public funds being allocated for the river's cleaning and maintenance, allegations of negligence, corruption, and ineffective work have routinely surfaced.

The Rs 65 Crore Scam

Earlier this month, the EOW registered a case against 13 individuals, including BMC officials and contractors, for their alleged involvement in a large-scale scam concerning the desilting of the Mithi River. According to investigators, tenders for renting specialised dredging equipment were manipulated to favour certain suppliers.

These tenders were allegedly tailored with specific conditions to eliminate competition and ensure contracts were awarded to preferred entities. The contractors then generated fraudulent bills for sludge transportation that was either not carried out or exaggerated in scale. As a result, officials estimate the BMC suffered financial losses exceeding Rs 65 crore.

One contract worth Rs 8 crore reportedly saw inflated payments of up to Rs 17 crore. Two key middlemen, Ketan Kadam and Jayesh "Jai" Joshi, were arrested in connection with the case.

Dino Morea Under Investigation

Mr Morea, a Bollywood actor known for his work in early 2000s films, and his brother Santino, were summoned by the EOW after call detail records revealed frequent communication between them and Ketan Kadam. Kadam, who was arrested earlier in the investigation, is said to have played a role in coordinating the desilting contracts and rental of machinery.

Both Dino and Santino arrived at the EOW office located within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate in south Mumbai early Monday morning. They remained inside for nearly eight hours, during which their statements were recorded. The nature of their involvement is still being examined.