BJP Chief JP Nadda's Itinerary Reveals Mission 2024 Strategy

BJP chief JP Nadda -- currently in Tamil Nadu - will be on a day-long visit to Odisha tomorrow to attend several public programmes and organisational meetings of the party. He will address two public meetings in areas that are part of the Puri and Kandhmal Lok Sabha seats, which the BJP lost in 2019.

The party said Mr Nadda will interact with local leaders -- mandal and booth presidents, and the parliamentary teams handling these seats. In September, Mr Nadda had visited Odisha and addressed a public meeting in Bhubaneswar.

The visit is seen as part of the party's strategy to focus on the seats it lost in the last Lok Sabha elections.

In September, top leaders of the BJP -- including Mr Nadda and the party's chief strategist Amit Shah -- held a brainstorming session to draw a roadmap to win back the 144 Lok Sabha seats it could not in previous elections. The number of seats have now been increased to 160, in view of the political situation in Bihar and Maharashtra.

The list included constituencies where the BJP came second or third in 2019, and also some which the party has never won.

The party divided these seats -- spread across states including Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh -- into clusters and appointed one Union minister as their in-charge.

Another set of ministers was tasked with assessing the political situation by visiting all assembly segments in these constituencies.

Sources said the ministers conducted a SWOT analysis of the BJP's position in these constituencies. They also had to identify the steps the party could take to ensure its victory in 2024.

A detailed blueprint on these constituencies have been drawn, sources said, which includes demographic details like religion and caste, the voters' inclinations and the reasons behind it.