Missing 'Taarak Mehta' Actor Gurucharan Singh Was Soon To Get Married, Faced Financial Crunch: Sources

Gurucharan Singh left from Delhi for Mumbai on April 22

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hugely popular Indian sitcom, has been missing for six days.

Police have now registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint filed by Gurucharan Singh's father and several teams have been formed to trace the 50-year-old actor.

Initial investigation revealed that the actor was soon to get married and had been facing a financial crisis, sources said.

Police said Mr Singh had withdrawn about Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi and that his last location was traced to Palam - a few kms away from his home on April 24, after which his phone was switched off.

The actor's father, in his complaint, said that his son left from Delhi for Mumbai on April 22 ( Monday), but never reached Mumbai.

"His flight was scheduled for 8.30 pm on Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam at around 9.14 pm," officials said.

The actor was seen crossing a road with a backpack in a footage captured by a security camera installed in Palam area on Monday night.

Police are also checking security cameras near his home to know more about the route he took to reach Delhi airport, they said.