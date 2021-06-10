'Missing' Posters Of Vasundhara Raje, Son Come Up In Home Turfs

Vasundhara Raje, former Chief Minister, is MLA from Jhalrapatan. File

The walls of Jhalawar and Jhalrapatan cities, turfs of BJP MLA Vasundhara Raje and her son and MP Dushyant Singh near here, were today found plastered with posters proclaiming that the elected representatives have gone "missing".

Ms Raje, former Rajasthan Chief Minister, is an MLA from the Jhalrapatan assembly segment and her son Dushyant is a BJP MP from Jhalawar-Baran constituency of the state.

The posters, captioned 'Search for Missing', carried pictures of the two BJP leaders and read, "Where have both of you gone, leaving residents of entire Jhalawar district alone in these critical corona times?"

"Don't be afraid, come back home," they read and added, "What about the people? They will forget it in a day or two."

The posters promised "attractive rewards" to anyone apprising people of the whereabouts of the two elected representatives.

The posters sent BJP workers in the two constituencies into a tizzy and several of them started pulling them off the walls with the help of local police and municipal workers.

BJP president of Jhalawar district unit Sanjay Jain termed the episode a "new low in politics" and asserted that the two leaders have been in constant touch with officials and people of their areas throughout these difficult times.

Mr Jain said the two leaders have been interacting with officials virtually and addressing the people's various requirements. He said this is why no Covid death for the want of medicines and oxygen have been reported in the district.

Congress leader Pramod Sharma, who had contested the parliamentary election against Dushyant Singh, extended his support to the poster campaign.

He said Ms Raje has not visited her constituency for the last two years. "She came here only twice -- once immediately after winning the assembly elections and once with her son at the time of filing his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha polls. Dushyant Singh too came to his constituency only once but he preferred not to interact with the people," he claimed.

