Rape-Accused Rajasthan IAS Officer Surrenders After 4-Year Hunt

Senior IAS officer BB Mohanty, missing since 2014 after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman, was arrested in Rajasthan's Jaipur, the police said on Tuesday.Mr Mohanty turned himself in last evening, news agency IANS quotes the police as saying. "He came to the ACP (Assistant Commissioner) office Sodala late Monday evening and surrendered," senior police officer Yogesh Dadich told IANS.The officer was accused in January 2014, by the woman of raping her the year before.In her police complaint, the woman accused Mr Mohanty of repeated sexual exploitation in exchange for help in clearing the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) examination. He was chairman of the Rajasthan Civil Services Appellate tribunal at the time.The officer was suspended by the government after the charges surfaced. He went missing.A court put out a non-bailable warrant against him when he didn't show up for questioning.