Missing Haryana Class 10 Student Raped, Brutalised, Body Found Near Canal The 15-year-old girl went missing last week in Haryana's Jind after she left home for tuition classes. A doctor said a hard and blunt thing was inserted inside her and signs of drowning were also found

The Class 10 student's half-naked body was found near a canal in Haryana's Jind New Delhi: Highlights Chief Minister ML Khattar said attackers found in Panipat Girl's father hit out at administration and demanded justice Body had many injury marks, private parts mutilated, says doctor



Amid horror across the state at the brutality of the crime, Chief Minister ML Khattar said the attackers had been found in Panipat and would be caught soon. "Identification has been done, soon there will be an arrest in Kurukshetra also," he was quoted as telling news agency ANI.



The Class 10 student, from a village in Kurukshetra, went missing on Tuesday. Her half-naked body was found near a canal.



"The body had many injury marks, the private parts were mutilated and there were lot of internal injuries. Signs of sexual assault are visible and looks like three-four people were responsible, a hard and blunt thing was inserted inside her, signs of drowning also found," said a doctor in PGI Rohtak, SK Dattarwal.



The girl's father hit out at the administration and demanded justice. "My daughter was kidnapped and raped. She was tortured... If administration had done its job well, an incident like this would have never happened," he wept.



The assault has been compared to the Delhi gang-rape in which a 23-year-old medical student -- who came to be known as Nirbhaya -- died after being gang-raped and tortured on a moving bus in December 2012.



Two special investigation teams have been set up to investigate the school girl's rape, said the police in Jind.



The body of another girl, 11, was found in a village in Panipat on Sunday, the police said.



The girl was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday evening when she had left her house to throw garbage in the village dump. She was raped and strangled, the police said.



Rahul Sharma, superintendent of police, Panipat, told the Press Trust of India that two men in her neighbourhood had been arrested.



Last month, a six-year-old girl was raped and killed in the state's Hisar district.





