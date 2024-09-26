Missing Girl's Body Found In Water Tank, Bhopal Police Suspect Rape-Murder

The tragic case of a 5-year-old girl who went missing in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, took a horrifying turn when her body was recovered today from the water tank of the building where she lived. Sources said preliminary investigations indicate that she has been raped and murdered. A Special Investigation Team will be formed to handle this case, the police have said.

The girl had been missing for three days, prompting a massive search operation that included over 100 police officers from five police stations, alongside dog squads and drones.

Despite exhaustive efforts to locate her-including searches of 1,000 flats within the building that included inspection of washing machines -- she was found dead after 72 hours.

The death has sparked outrage among residents.

Many expressed anger and disbelief, questioning why the police failed to open a closed flat directly across the girl's home earlier in their search. Stench had been emanating from the locked flat. The water tank where the body was found is directly overhead.

After the body was found, the police say they are exploring all potential angles in the case, including practice of black magic, personal grudges, and sexual harassment.

Senior police officer Shalini Dixit said: "The investigation is ongoing, and we are examining every aspect. We cannot rule out murder, and the motives will be uncovered as the investigation progresses."

The circumstances surrounding the child's death have sparked widespread anger and unrest in Bhopal. Residents blocked roads in protest, voicing frustration over alleged inadequacies of the police response. The opposition Congress also joined in the protests, calling for accountability and action.

The death of the girl has underscored growing concern about the safety of women and children in the state. Residents say they are feeling vulnerable and frustrated, and demand that authorities take immediate action to ensure the safety and protection of their families.

Former Union Minister Arun Yadav spoke out against the increasing violence.

"Madhya Pradesh has become a state of nightmare, where sisters and daughters are most unsafe. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan once spoke about the bonds of family, but under his administration, the state has witnessed a surge in rapes and incidents of sexual violence," he said.

Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, has witnessed a series of child sex abuse cases over a week.

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sexually harassed by his chemistry teacher at a private school. The teacher reportedly threatened him with failing grades and recorded inappropriate videos.

The matter became known when the boy's class teacher spoke to him after he received low marks in an examination.

The school principal was informed, leading to police involvement. A First Information Report was lodged against the teacher, who was arrested and placed in judicial custody by a local court.

In another incident on Saturday, a 5-year-old girl said she was sexually abused by her school van driver.

In a separate case in Tikamgarh, a 7-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by Ashish Tiwari, a local man whom Union Minister Virendra Khatik had appointed as his representative. After a complaint from the girl's mother, the police registered a case under POCSO Act, and the Union Minister removed him as his representative.