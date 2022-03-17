India's Manasa Varanasi Makes It To Top 13 At Miss World 2021

Miss World 2021: India's Manasa Varanasi was included in the top 13 contestants' list.

Poland's Karoline Bielawska has been crowned Miss World 2021 in the pageant held in Puerto Rico where India's Manasa Varanasi failed to make it to the top 6 but was included in the top 13 contestants' list at the eleventh position. Karolina Bielawska was crowned the winner by the outgoing queen Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh.

Your confirmed Top 13!



1 Vietnam

2 Mexico

3 Northern Ireland

4 Philippines

6 Poland

6 Somalia

7 USA

8 Colombia

9 Czech Republic

10 France

11 India

12 Indonesia

13 Côte D'Ivoire#missworldpic.twitter.com/ntRM8304Op — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title in the beauty contest that took place at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan. She was followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up.

Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d'Ivoire#missworldpic.twitter.com/FFskxtk0KO — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

Manasa Varanasi's making it to top 13 comes almost three months after India's Harnaaz Sandhu became Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after India brought home the crown.

Born in Hyderabad, Manasa Varanasi shifted to Malaysia at a young age due to her father's work and was schooled at Global Indian International School and completed her grade 10 there. Later she returned to India and studied computer science at Vasavi College of Engineering Hyderabad.

In 2020, she won the Femina Miss India where she represented the state of Telangana. She was also crowned as Femina Miss India World 2020.

This year's contest marked the 70th edition of the beauty contest and was conducted during a span of 40 days through December. Over 90 contestants from across the globe participated in the pageant but the finale was postponed owing to the outbreak of Covid among staff and even the finalists. Manasi Varanasi was among the contestants who tested positive for Covid in December.

The jury panel of this year's Miss World included Miss World 1986 Giselle Laronde, CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley and British novelist, columnist, author Patrick Robinson among others.