Famous Mirza Ghalib Lines That Leave Deep Imprints On Heart And Mind

Mirza Ghalib is considered one of the most popular and influential poets of the Mughal Era.

Mirza Ghalib , a name synonymous with deep, philosophical and love poetry in Urdu and Persian, is considered one of the most popular and influential poets of the Mughal Era. A large part of Mirza Ghalib's poetry focuses on the praise of Prophet Muhammad and then there are many about life and love which leave a deep imprint on heart and mind. His fame came to him after his death and the 'treasure chest' of his poetry, shayari and ghazals was recognised, making him one of the most revered and celebrated poets of the present generation. On Mirza Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary today, here are some of the famous sher by the legendary poet that manage to pierce the heart:

tujhe mohabbat karna nahi aata, mujhe mohabbat ke siwa kuch nahi aata

zindagi guzaarne ke do hi tareeke hain Ghalib, ek tujhe nahi aata, ek mujhe nahi aata



(Translation: You don't know how to love, I don't know anything else but love,

There are two ways to spend one's life, Ghalib, one you don't know about, one I don't know about)



(Translation: My face lights up when I see her and she feels that the sick me is now okay)(Translation: I have a thousand desires, all desires worth dying for,Though many of my desires were fulfilled, many remained unfulfilled)(Translation: Don't ask me how am I once you are gone...You see how you are, when you are in front of me)

haathon ki lakeeron pay mat ja, ae Ghalib,

naseeb unkay bhi hotey hain jinkey haath nahin hotey



(Translation: Don't go by the lines on the palms of one's hands, O Ghalib,

Luck is bestowed even on those who do not have hands.)

Mirza Ghalib began composing poems from the age of 11.

iss saadgi pe kaun na mar jaaye ae khuda,

ladte hain aur haath mein talwaar bhi nahin



(Translation: How does one not lose himself on this simplicity, O lord,

She fights with me without a sword in her hand)



hum toh fanaah ho gaye uskii aankhen dekh kar, Ghalib,

na jaanein woh aaina kaise dekhte hongey



(Translation: I just lost my mind after seeing her eyes, Ghalib,

I wonder how she sees herself in the mirror)

Twitter users also shared some heart-warming lines by Mirza Ghalib on his 220th birth anniversary:

Remembering #MirzaGhalib his lines can capture the essence of life of all times.. pic.twitter.com/9m8JYxMei2 - Anuja Saini (@itsanuja11) December 27, 2017