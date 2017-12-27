Famous Mirza Ghalib Lines That Leave Deep Imprints On Heart And Mind

tujhe mohabbat karna nahi aata, mujhe mohabbat ke siwa kuch nahi aata
zindagi guzaarne ke do hi tareeke hain Ghalib, ek tujhe nahi aata, ek mujhe nahi aata
(Translation: You don't know how to love, I don't know anything else but love,
There are two ways to spend one's life, Ghalib, one you don't know about, one I don't know about)
un ke dekhe se jo aa jaati hai munh par raunaq
vo samajhte hain ki bimar ka haal achchha hai
(Translation: My face lights up when I see her and she feels that the sick me is now okay)
hazaron khwahishen aisi ki har khwahish pe dam nikle,
bahut nikle mire armaan lekin phir bhi kam nikle
(Translation: I have a thousand desires, all desires worth dying for,
Though many of my desires were fulfilled, many remained unfulfilled)
mat pooch key kya haal hai mera tere peeche,
tu dekh key kya rang hai tera merey aagey
(Translation: Don't ask me how am I once you are gone...
You see how you are, when you are in front of me)
haathon ki lakeeron pay mat ja, ae Ghalib,
naseeb unkay bhi hotey hain jinkey haath nahin hotey
(Translation: Don't go by the lines on the palms of one's hands, O Ghalib,
Luck is bestowed even on those who do not have hands.)
iss saadgi pe kaun na mar jaaye ae khuda,
ladte hain aur haath mein talwaar bhi nahin
(Translation: How does one not lose himself on this simplicity, O lord,
She fights with me without a sword in her hand)
hum toh fanaah ho gaye uskii aankhen dekh kar, Ghalib,
na jaanein woh aaina kaise dekhte hongey
(Translation: I just lost my mind after seeing her eyes, Ghalib,
I wonder how she sees herself in the mirror)
Twitter users also shared some heart-warming lines by Mirza Ghalib on his 220th birth anniversary:
Remembering #MirzaGhalib his lines can capture the essence of life of all times.. pic.twitter.com/9m8JYxMei2- Anuja Saini (@itsanuja11) December 27, 2017
Happy Birthday Mirza Ghalib. Your poetry was the easiest to understand in high school and the toughest thereafter. #MirzaGhalibpic.twitter.com/tAfvohbbUQ- Anzar Habib Wani (@anzar_wani) December 27, 2017