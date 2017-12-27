Famous Mirza Ghalib Lines That Leave Deep Imprints On Heart And Mind

On Mirza Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary today, here are some of the famous sher by the legendary poet that manage to pierce the heart.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 27, 2017 15:18 IST
81 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Famous Mirza Ghalib Lines That Leave Deep Imprints On Heart And Mind

Mirza Ghalib is considered one of the most popular and influential poets of the Mughal Era.

New Delhi: Mirza Ghalib, a name synonymous with deep, philosophical and love poetry in Urdu and Persian, is considered one of the most popular and influential poets of the Mughal Era. A large part of Mirza Ghalib's poetry focuses on the praise of Prophet Muhammad and then there are many about life and love which leave a deep imprint on heart and mind. His fame came to him after his death and the 'treasure chest' of his poetry, shayari and ghazals was recognised, making him one of the most revered and celebrated poets of the present generation. On Mirza Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary today, here are some of the famous sher by the legendary poet that manage to pierce the heart:

tujhe mohabbat karna nahi aata, mujhe mohabbat ke siwa kuch nahi aata
zindagi guzaarne ke do hi tareeke hain Ghalib, ek tujhe nahi aata, ek mujhe nahi aata

(Translation: You don't know how to love, I don't know anything else but love,
There are two ways to spend one's life, Ghalib, one you don't know about, one I don't know about)


un ke dekhe se jo aa jaati hai munh par raunaq
vo samajhte hain ki bimar ka haal achchha hai

(Translation: My face lights up when I see her and she feels that the sick me is now okay)

hazaron khwahishen aisi ki har khwahish pe dam nikle,
bahut nikle mire armaan lekin phir bhi kam nikle

(Translation: I have a thousand desires, all desires worth dying for,
Though many of my desires were fulfilled, many remained unfulfilled)

mat pooch key kya haal hai mera tere peeche,
tu dekh key kya rang hai tera merey aagey

(Translation: Don't ask me how am I once you are gone...
You see how you are, when you are in front of me)

haathon ki lakeeron pay mat ja, ae Ghalib,
naseeb unkay bhi hotey hain jinkey haath nahin hotey

(Translation: Don't go by the lines on the palms of one's hands, O Ghalib,
Luck is bestowed even on those who do not have hands.)

mirza ghalib poetry

Mirza Ghalib began composing poems from the age of 11.

iss saadgi pe kaun na mar jaaye ae khuda,
ladte hain aur haath mein talwaar bhi nahin

(Translation: How does one not lose himself on this simplicity, O lord,
She fights with me without a sword in her hand)

hum toh fanaah ho gaye uskii aankhen dekh kar, Ghalib,
na jaanein woh aaina kaise dekhte hongey

(Translation: I just lost my mind after seeing her eyes, Ghalib,
I wonder how she sees herself in the mirror)

Twitter users also shared some heart-warming lines by Mirza Ghalib on his 220th birth anniversary:



Trending

Mirza Ghalibmirza ghalib birth anniversarymirza ghalib sher

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................