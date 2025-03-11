Home Ministry Bans Mirwaiz Farooq's Awami Action Committee For 5 Years

The Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Kashmir's influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), led by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari, were on Tuesday banned by the Centre for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

Mirwaiz Farooq is the chairman of the separatist amalgam All Parties Hurriyat Conference and head cleric of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid, Kashmir's grandest and most influential mosque, where he delivers sermons.

Abbas Ansari is also a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and a Shia leader of Kashmir.

In a notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the AAC is also indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

In a separate notification, the MHA said the JKIM is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. Its members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in J-K, it said.

Considering all the facts available, the MHA declared both groups outlawed for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, according to the notifications.

The home ministry said the leaders and members of AAC have been involved in mobilising funds for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in J-K.

It said the AAC and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country and the outfit is involved in promoting and aiding the secession of J-K from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities, and sowing seeds of disaffection amongst people.

The AAC is exhorting people to destabilise law and order, encouraging the use of arms to separate J-K from the Union of India and promoting hatred against the established government, it said.

The notification said and cited several cases and charge-sheets filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the members of the AAC for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

The cases registered against AAC leaders like Umar Farooq, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Nisar Ahmad Rather and Nisar Ahmad Bhat include shouting slogans against the integrity of India and delivering a speech stating that they would struggle till J-K is not separated from the Union of India, and for also pelting stones.

Another case against Umar Farooq was for supporting the 'hartal' call given by Syed Ali Shah Geelani on August 3, 2011 and for instigating the general people and the youth of the valley for waging war against the sovereignty of India.

On the JKIM, the home ministry said the leaders and members of JKIM have been involved in mobilising funds for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in J-K.

It said the JKIM and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional setup of the country and are involved in promoting and aiding the secession of J-K from India by indulging in anti-national and subversive activities, sowing seeds of discontent among the people and inciting people to destabilise law and order.

It is also encouraging the use of arms to cause secession of J-K from the Union of India and promoting hatred against the established government.

