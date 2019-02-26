Jaish Camp Hit In 90-Second Op, Jets Returned Without A Scratch: Sources

Indian Air Force jets dropped bombs on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC). (File Photo)
New Delhi: In a "non-military, pre-emptive" strike by the Indian Air Force across the Line of Control, a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed was destroyed, the government said today. The camp was managed by Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar's brother-in-law. India carried out the pre-dawn air strike two weeks after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist blew up explosives next to a security convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
Here is what we know about the strike:
Top government sources say "approximately 300 terrorists" were killed in the Air Force strike at Balakot, around 80 km from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Twelve Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control around 3.30 am and dropped 1,000 kg laser-guided bombs on the targets.
There were six hits on one large facility in Balakot, which is located in thick forests, on a hilltop.
The entire operation took place within one and a half minute, say sources, adding that all the planes came back "without a scratch".
This was the biggest Jaish training camp in Pakistan and was led by Yousuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar. It was the "heart of training for suicide bombers".
The government said the target was identified by Indian intelligence and was far away from any civilian presence.
The government says that there were credible inputs of the Jaish-e -Mohammed planning more suicide attacks and training its fidayeen terrorists in this camp.
"In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
A "very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen attacks were eliminated", said Mr Gokhale.
This is the first time Indian Air Force jets have crossed the Line of Control since 1971.