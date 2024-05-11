UP Girl Raped, Thrown Under Vehicle With Hands And Legs Tied, Probe On

The incident took place in Bareilly (Representational Image)

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youths in the Faridpur police station area of Bareilly, police said on Saturday.

The minor's health deteriorated after the alleged crime as she fell unconscious, the police said, adding that the accused tied her hands and legs and threw her under a trolley before fleeing the scene.

The police reached the spot after receiving word of the alleged crime and rescued the minor from under the trolley.

It took a long time for the minor to regain consciousness, the police informed, adding that she narrated her ordeal to her family members.

A complaint was registered against the accused, the police informed, adding that an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

