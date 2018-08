The girl was raped for 11 months with the promise of marriage, police said (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly raped for 11 months on the promise of marriage in a village under Sukhpura police station, police said today.

The accused, identified as Avinish Singh, 24, was arrested today based on the complaint lodged by the 15-year-old girl's mother, police said.

Avinish and the girl live in the same neighbourhood. The girl was raped for 11 months with the promise of marriage, police said.