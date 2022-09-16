16-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped For 2 Days In Assam's Nagaon

"We have begun our medical investigation and she is under treatment," the police said. (Representational)

A minor girl was allegedly raped by six men over the course of two days in Nagaon district of Assam, officials said on Thursday.

According to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr L C Nath, the 16-year-old girl was brought in an e-rickshaw by a young man in a semi-conscious state.

"We have begun our medical investigation and she is under treatment," he said.

Police have registered a case at the Nagaon Civil Hospital Police Outpost, and initiated a probe, a senior official said. The girl, while speaking to reporters at the hospital, said she was kidnapped by some men on Tuesday when she was waiting for an e-rickshaw to return home from school.

"They took me to an unidentified place in a vehicle and tied my mouth, hands and legs. A total of six persons confined me for two days and raped me repeatedly," she said.