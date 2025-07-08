Minister Bandi Sanjay Attacks Congress, Alleges Special Treatment To Akbaruddin Owaisi

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government on Monday, questioning alleged special exemptions granted to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's family and condemning alleged threats against media houses.

Speaking to reporters in Jagtial district after inaugurating Central development projects, the Union minister alleged double standards and demanded a clarification from the Congress-led Revanth Reddy government in Telangana.

Bandi Sanjay specifically questioned the Hyderabad Development Authority (HYDRA), stating, "Are the HYDRA authorities demolishing the houses of the poor in the name of encroachments, but giving exemptions to Akbaruddin Owaisi's family, who have built buildings in lakes and ponds and are running colleges and businesses there?"

He cited claims by HYDRA that they cannot demolish illegal constructions at Mr Owaisi's college due to the presence of 10,000 students, contrasting this with the demolition of "small houses and huts built by poor people in the Musi river catchment areas, who have no source of livelihood or shelter".

"Do only the lives of Akbaruddin Owaisi's family have value? Don't the lives of poor people matter? Are they not human?" the minister asked, accusing the government of turning a blind eye to alleged transgressions by AIMMIM leaders, including non-payment of electricity bills and encroachment.

The Union Minister also strongly criticised the alleged preparations by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders to attack the offices of Andhra Jyothi and other news outlets for publishing critical stories. "When media houses are being attacked, what is the chief minister doing? What is the government doing?" he demanded.

Reminding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of the time he was jailed, Mr Sanjay asked, "Weren't you jailed unjustly and denied bail? Have you forgotten all that and now joined hands with them (the BRS)?"

The BJP, he said, would "always stand at the forefront in protecting democracy and press freedom". Daring BRS leaders, he added, "Attack the media houses and see what happens. Within two hours of your attack, our BJYM (BJP youth wing) activists will take care of your BRS office and the TV channel in it. Telangana is no longer BRS' fiefdom."