Minimum Temperatures Improve In Jammu And Kashmir

Minimum temperatures improved in Jammu and Kashmir today due to a cloud cover, but Leh remained frozen at minus 13 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office."Due to an approaching Western Disturbance, we are expecting widespread moderate to heavy rains and snow in the state for three days from Sunday night," an official of the MET department said.The higher reaches in the Jammu region, Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh region would receive moderate to heavy snowfall during this period.The minimum temperatures in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulwarg was 0.2,minus 1.5 and 0 degree Celsius respectively.Kargil with a minus 8.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, was the second coldest town in the state.In the Jammu region, the minimum temperatures in Jammu city, Katra, Batote, Bannihal, Udhampur and Bhaderwah were 8.7, 9.9, 8.0, 2.9, 3.9 and 5.1 degrees Celsius respectively, the MET official added.