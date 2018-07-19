Milk Spilled On Maharashtra Roads In Price Protest

Milk farmers' demand is better milk price and subsidy of Rs 5 per litre.

In the ongoing milk farmers' protest in Maharashtra, workers of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan spilled milk on the road in Jalna district. Their demand is better milk price and subsidy of Rs 5 per litre.

In a similar incident, the party workers on Sunday vandalised a tanker carrying milk from Wardha to Nagpur.

"Onus of Nagpur incident falls on state government and police. Protests were to begin at 12 am today, but police started detaining workers from yesterday morning. They went to their houses and verbally abused women. Later on, the party workers reacted. We want to protest peacefully," Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan leader R Shetti told ANI.

On Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari had announced that the Government would give 10 per cent incentives to the exporters of milk products.

Mr Goyal had said, "The government has decided to give 10 per cent export incentive on the export of milk, milk powder, and milk products, it has been notified as well."

"There is a request from the Agriculture Ministry to make milk available at railway stations. The railways will think over it and take a decision in 3-4 days," he had added, after a meeting with Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh and Gadkari.

Mr Goyal had also said that he would take up the issue regarding consumption of milk, with the other ministries.