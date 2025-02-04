"N**ga Died...": Bengaluru CEO Shares Horror Texts After Teen Nephew's Death

Mihir Ahammed - the 15-year-old Kerala boy who died by suicide last month - was subject to "unimaginable humiliation, even on his last day" by some students at his school, his uncle, Musthafa PC, the CEO of the popular ID Fresh Foods company, said in an Instagram post Monday evening.

In the heartbreaking post - in which horrific details of the abuse of Mihir, bullied for his dark complexion - he cried over gleeful messages exchanged by his nephew's tormentors, who he said "didn't end their cruelty even after his death", referring to the boy as a "ni*ga who actually died".

"Mihir was my nephew. He is no more. He was just 15. During his kindergarten days, he lived with us in Bangalore. He was like a son to me... After his death, we received shocking screenshots (of messages)... he was subject to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault by a gang of students..."

"The evidence we gathered paints a chilling picture. Mihir was beaten, verbally abused, and forced to endure unimaginable humiliation, even on his last day. He was forcibly taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat, and had his head pushed into the toilet while it was flushed."

"After this humiliating experience, they used to call him 'poopyhead'."

He was bullied for his dark skin color. They (Mihir's attackers) messaged (each other), 'f**k n*gga, he actually died'... I couldn't stop crying seeing those screenshots," Mr Musthafa lamented, and said he was "begging for justice" for the young boy.

"His death must not go in vain. Those responsible for this barbaric act must face the full force of the law... and systemic changes must be made to ensure no other child suffers like Mihir did..."

Mr Musthafa concluded by expressing faith in the legal system, but called on the country as a whole to "support this fight for justice" and to build a safe environment for all children.

Mihir Ahammed's Suicide

Mihir Ahammed died by suicide on January 15.

He jumped from the 26th floor of the block of apartments in which he lived, less than an hour after returning from school having suffered yet another day of inhumane abuse.

After his death his mother, Rajna PM, put out an Instagram post, in which she said Mihir's father and she had begun gathering information to understand why their young son killed himself.

READ | "Made To Lick Toilet": Teen Dies By Suicide, Mother Alleges Ragging

"Through conversations with his friends, schoolmates, and by reviewing social media messages, we uncovered the horrific reality... Mihir was subjected to brutal ragging, bullying, and physical assault."

She also accused the school of suppressing the truth for fear of further bad press, and the institution's Vice Principal of also harassing her son.

"When I approached the school with evidence... they only informed me the information had been forwarded to the police. I strongly believe they are attempting to cover up these incidents..."

Kerala Education V Sivankutty has ordered an inquiry into Mihir's death, and the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken note of the tragedy.

