Rajnath Singh Speaks To Pilots Who Ejected After Navy's Fighter Jet Crash In Goa

Rajnath Singh said it is a matter of great satisfaction that they managed to eject in time.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to pilots - Captain M Sheokhand and Lieutenant Commander Deepak Yadav - who have ejected safely during the MiG-29 K twin-seater aircraft crash in Goa.

"Spoke to the pilots, Captain Mrigank Sheokhand and Deepak Yadav of the MiG-29K, which crashed after the take-off from Goa today. It is a matter of great satisfaction that they managed to eject in time and both of them are safe. I pray for their good health and well-being," Mr Singh said in a tweet.

Navy, in a statement, said, "At about noon today, a MiG-29K twin-seater aircraft, on a routine training sortie, met a flock of birds after take-off from INS Hansa Air Base at Dabolim Goa.

When the pilots observed the left engine had flamed out and the right engine had caught fire, they made attempts to recover aircraft but were unsuccessful due to damage and low height.

The pilots, showing the presence of mind, pointed the aircraft away from populated areas and ejected safely.

"The pilots are safe and have been recovered. There has been no loss of life or damage to property on the ground," the Navy said.

The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet. An enquiry in the case has been instituted by the Navy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.