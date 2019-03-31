Air Force's MiG-27 Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan, Pilot Ejects Safely

The MiG 27 UPG aircraft was on a "routine mission".

An Indian Air Force MiG-27 fighter jet crashed this morning in southern Rajasthan's Sirohi. The pilot ejected safely.

The MiG 27 UPG aircraft, which flew from Uttarlai Air Force base in Barmer, experienced engine issues and crashed at around 11:45 am in Godana near Sheoganj in Sirohi, about 120 km south of Jodhpur.

A Court of Inquiry will probe the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports indicate no loss of property or life on ground.

The MiG-27 is a Soviet era ground-attack aircraft that India bought in the early 1980s. It flew strike missions in the Kargil War in 1999, hitting hard targets in the mountains.

Last month, another MiG-27 fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The fighter jet crashed during a training mission and the pilot ejected safely above the Pokhran range.

