MiG-21 Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Madhya Pradesh, Both Pilots Safe

The MiG-21 Bison is a multirole fighter from the Soviet-era

A MiG-21 trainer aircraft belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near its Gwalior Air Force Base in Madhya Pradesh this morning. The fighter jet, which was on a routine mission, crashed at around 10 am. Both pilots - a Group Captain and a Squadron Leader - managed to eject safely.

The Air Force has ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of the crash. The inquiry is to be headed by an IAF officer holding the rank of Colonel.

In March, another MiG-21 Bison crashed in Bikaner in Rajasthan. The pilot managed to eject successfully. According to sources, the plane took off on a routine mission afternoon when its engine developed technical issues.

The MiG-21 Bison is the same type of plane Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was flying when he shot down F-16 fighter jets, which are significantly more advanced, belonging to the Pakistan Air Force.

According to the Air Force, the MiG-21, or the MiG-21 Bison, is a Soviet-era single-engine multirole fighter/ground attack aircraft.

It has a max speed of 2230 kilometres per hour, or Mach 2.1, and carries a 23mm twin barrel cannon with four R-60 close combat missiles. They were inducted into the IAF in the 1960s, soon after the India-China war and upgraded to the MiG-21 Bison version in 2006.

The upgrades included powerful multi-mode radars, better avionics and communication systems. Although these jets could initially only carry "dumb bombs", they are now capable of transporting a wide range of guided munitions.

India's ageing MiG-21 fleet is expected to be phased out by the introduction of 36 Rafale aircraft - French-made all-weather multirole fighter jets.

India signed a deal with France and Dassault Aviation to buy 36 Rafale jets in a deal worth Rs 58,000 crore. All the fighter jets will start arriving in India only in May 2020 after the India specific enhancements, and pilot and maintenance personnel training are completed.

