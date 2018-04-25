Midday Meal Utensils Kept In Toilet In Madhya Pradesh School The officials of the state-run school in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh town blamed the incident on the lack of space to build a kitchen to prepare midday meals

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Midday meal hygiene issue: Cooks sit near a stove outside a toilet in a Madhya Pradesh school Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Children of a government school in Madhya Pradesh have been eating midday meals prepared outside the school's toilet and using utensils stored inside the toilet, the authorities have found.



Photos show midday meal cooks sitting near a stove with firewood about them, in front of the soot-stained yellow wall of the toilet right next to the open stove.



The officials of the state-run school in Damoh town, some 250 kilometres from state capital Bhopal, have tried to deflect the situation by pinning the serious breach of hygiene standards on the lack of space to build a kitchen.



The headmaster blamed the self-help group that is responsible for providing midday meals to the schoolchildren for not ensuring the food are clean.



Madhya Pradesh rural development minister Gopal Bhargav said he will order an investigation and the people who are responsible for the lapse will face action.

Using utensils kept in the toilet and preparing food right outside it pose big health risks as chances of germ infections are high.



The midday meal programme in village schools across the country has often been criticised by education and health experts for not paying enough attention to hygiene.



