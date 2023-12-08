Chennai Struggles To Return To Normal Life As Floods Bring Back 2015 Memories

97-year-old Venkatswaran, who lives in Chennai, did not eat well for the past four days, the family said.

Life in Chennai has been paralysed due to heavy rainfall and floods caused by cyclone Michaung. The constant rains have left city flooded and struggling to return to normal life.

Amid this, the residents of the city said that they are unable to access the basic needs and experiencing massive power cuts since the cyclone hit Tamil Nadu coast.

Venkatswaran, a 97-year-old man who lives in Chennai's flood-affected Madipakkam area, did not eat well for the past four days.

His family said that he they could not prepare the mashed rice in liquid form due to due to a power cut.

"We are worried that he has lost his weight over the past four days as he did not eat well these days", his daughter said while speaking with NDTV.

Cyclone Michaung that made landfall on Tuesday has left 17 people dead in Chennai so far.



Prasanna Sakthivel, a small businesswoman, said that she fled her home just before cyclone approached Chennai triggering unprecedented heavy rains.

During heavy rains in November, there was water logging at this chronic hotspot, giving hopes the system would work well.

However, this time her family's life savings were literally ruined.

Ms Sakthivel told NDTV that when she opened the house, it was a total devastated scene as properties, including equipment, clothes, documents, a car and two delivery vehicles worth Rs 7 lakh rupees were destroyed in floods.

"This would take another four years for us to overcome this economic setback", she said.

Many Chennai residents said they were left to fend for themselves when there was neck-deep water in the fast-flowing floods.

Murali Krishnan, a senior citizen who lives alone, couldn't use his electric oven and had to depend on his neighbours for food. As he heats up the oven after 3 days, he's angry no politician or officials showed up when the area sank.

"I think politicians do not want to face the wrath of the people. they have no guts", he said.

Amid extreme indignation of residents, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, inspector general, said; "We could not just come on day one as it was heavily pouring but we have been working from day one. The next day we did start rescue with priority for elderly and the sick. Large number of manpower has come from neighbouring districts".

Meanwhile, many people say that government machinery has failed as the current situation has brought back memories of the 2015 floods.