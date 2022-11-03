Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Resigns

Meta Platforms today announced that its India head, Ajit Mohan, has stepped down to pursue another opportunity. According to reports, Mr Mohan is going to join rival social media platform Snap.

"Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta, said in a statement.

Ajit Mohan had joined Facebook India as the managing director in January 2019. During his stay, two of the company's offerings - WhatsApp and Instagram - added over 200 million users in India.

Prior to Meta, Mr Mohan served as the chief executive officer of Star India's video streaming service Hotstar for four years.