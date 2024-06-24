In Mega Expansion, Meta Introduces Advanced AI Assistant To Indian Users

Meta has launched its advanced artificial intelligence assistant, Meta AI, across its major platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, catering specifically to users in India.

This rollout marks a significant expansion of Meta's AI capabilities, leveraging the power of Llama-3 technology to enhance user experience across various digital interactions, according to Mashable.

Initially unveiled at the Connect conference in September 2023, Meta AI was first introduced in select countries like Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Following successful testing phases, the AI assistant was piloted with select users in India starting in April, albeit its full-scale deployment was delayed, possibly due to local factors such as the Lok Sabha elections.

Similar to other AI chatbots in the market such as Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT, Meta AI offers a wide range of functionalities designed to assist users in everyday tasks.

These include drafting emails, creating CVs, managing schedules, and enhancing content creation capabilities across Meta's suite of applications, reported Mashable.

One of the standout features of Meta AI is its ability to generate and animate images based on prompts during chats, fostering interactive and engaging conversations among users.

However, concerns remain about potential biases in the generated content over time.

Moreover, Meta's AI assistant integrates seamlessly with various Meta apps, enabling real-time search functionalities powered by Bing and Google.

According to Mashable, users can leverage the assistant to gather information directly from their Facebook feeds or participate in interactive queries.

While Meta AI is fully operational across WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram in India, the standalone Meta AI website (Meta.AI) is currently not accessible to users in the subcontinent, limiting its broader web-based functionalities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)