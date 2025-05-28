Message For PM From Singaporean Woman Who Narrowly Escaped Pahalgam Attack

A Singaporean national of Indian origin had a narrow escape during the ghastly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

Vaishali Bhatt and her husband had left the scenic Baisaran Valley, known as the "mini-Switzerland", just an hour and a half before terrorists swooped down on the unarmed, innocent civilians enjoying their vacation, and shot 26 of them dead.

Disturbed by the tragedy, Ms Bhatt hoped the government would act promptly against terrorism, but as days went by, she started feeling frustrated. However, the news of Operation Sindoor being carried out on the morning of May 7 left her moved.

In a conversation with BJP MP Hemang Joshi, who is in Singapore with the delegation carrying India's message against terrorism, she expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially for naming the operation "Sindoor".

Ms Bhatt said that the 'Sindoor' name of the operation deeply resonated with her, symbolising protection, faith, and the sacred bond that Operation Sindoor meant for countless families who lost their relatives in the ghastly attack.

"I was in Pahalgam on (April) 22nd and had a narrow escape. I used to read the newspaper every morning, hoping that the government would act. And the lack of action (in the initial phase) left me frustrated. But on May 7, when I read about Operation Sindoor being carried out, I cried uncontrollably. It meant a lot to me. The 'Sindoor' name was apt. No one else could have done it," she said in a video message.

'Sindoor' refers to the vermilion mark that married Hindu women wear on the parting of their hair. The naming assumes significance as the terrorists had targeted only men in the April attack, symbolically wiping out the 'sindoor' and widowing their wives.

Sources had earlier said that the operation's name was suggested by PM Modi.