Christmas 2019: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Wallpaper, Theme, Images

Christmas 2019: Christmas wishes to share with your near and dear ones.

Christmas is just a few hours away and people are waiting for it with stockings ready and plum cakes in the oven. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25. This merry festival is a chance for families to catch up, exchange presents and have a good time together. It's that time of the year when the sound of Jingle Bells fills the air and a Santa Claus is seen on every other corner, handing out treats. Christmas, celebrated to remember the birth of Jesus Christ, is also an opportunity to catch up with friends and family who you may not be able to meet. You can let them know you are thinking of them with Christmas messages, wishes and images.

Here are some Christmas greetings, wishes, Christmas messages and quotes you can forward to your loved ones on this joyous festival:

Merry Christmas to you and your family. Here's hoping that all your dreams come true this season.

Merry Christmas 2019: A Christmas wish to send to your family. This holiday season, I hope that your gift pile is big and your troubles small. May you and your loved ones have the best Christmas.

I hope that your holidays are filled with big smiles and big celebrations - but hopefully not big credit card bills! Merry Christmas.

Wishing you love, luck and lots of plum cake on the wonderful day of Christmas!

Christmas is a time to spend with family, and I'm lucky to have amazing family like you.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

During this joyous holiday season, may you see the wonders of the world that fill your heart with love. Merry Christmas to you!

Here's wishing you and your family health, peace and prosperity on Christmas and the coming New Year.

May your stockings be full of gifts and your tummies full of delicious food this holiday season. Merry Christmas to you!

What is better than opening presents on Christmas?

Doing it with family like you.

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas 2019: A Christmas greeting for a loved one. May the glow of Christmas candles brighten your day and the sound of carols sweeten it. A very merry Christmas to you and your loved ones.

I hope Santa Claus brings you everything you want this Christmas. Have a great day and a wonderful 2020 ahead.

Your presence in my life is the best gift I could have asked for! Here's hoping your day is filled with joy and jingling bells. Merry Christmas to you.

May your Christmas and the coming year be full of cheer for you and your family.

Christmas is a time to put aside differences for a new beginning. Here's wishing you all the luck and prosperity on this joyous festival.

'Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace. Merry Christmas.