Merry Christmas 2017: Some Christmas Gift Ideas For Your Loves Ones

Christmas Gift Ideas: The celebrations take on many forms across more than 160 countries and billions of people.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 25, 2017 17:28 IST
Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed most commonly on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world. Popular customs include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, attending church, sharing meals with family and friends and, of course, waiting for Santa Claus to arrive. The first official mention of December 25 as a holiday honoring Jesus' birthday appears in an early Roman calendar from 336 A.D.

Although there are many interpretations, the traditional narrative behind Christmas celebrations is that Jesus' parents, Joseph and Mary, arrived at the city of Bethlehem, but had no lodgings. They were confined to a stable in an inn, which is where Jesus was born. This traditional narrative is known as The Nativity of Jesus.
 
Merry Christmas 2017: The most popular custom of this festival is exchanging of gifts

Christmas celebrations take on many forms across more than 160 countries and billions of people. Traditionally, people decorate their homes with bright, colourful lights and a Christmas tree. Feasts are prepared and many people also ring in the occasion weeks in advance and Christmas carols are sung for the occasion.

Here are some of the gift ideas for Christmas:


Hand-made cookies: Who doesn't love home-made gifts? They have their own charm and the love poured in while making them makes them more special and rememberable.
 
Vintage Wine: As they say, the older the better. And what better day than Christmas to gift wine.
 
Rum Cake: Isn't Christmas more about cakes and puddings.  And no Christmas celebration is complete without rum cake.
 
Christmas Scented Candles: Nothing says Christmas quite like the warm, welcoming glow of candlelight. Go the extra mile with a seasonal scented candle.

Here's wishing you all a Merry Christmas 2017!

