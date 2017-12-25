Christmas 2017: Lights And Celebrations Around The Globe

Christmas celebrations across the world go beyond faith and religion. It is seen as a joyous time to spread love and the spirit of festivity as another year comes to an end.

World | Edited by | Updated: December 25, 2017 04:58 IST
Christmas 2017: December 25 is celebrated across the world marking the birth of Jesus Christ (AFP)

The big tree all decorated and lit up, the sound of carols in the air; the dinner feast with wine and plum cakes, Christmas is here. The day that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated across varied cultures of the world differently based on religious practices and superstitions. Like every other festival, a major part of Christmas is getting together with family and friends, exchanging gifts and wishes with one another. Christmas celebrations across the world go beyond faith and religion. It is seen as a joyous time to spread love and the spirit of festivity as another year comes to an end. 

Here is a glimpse of Christmas celebrations across the world:

 
Jammu: Peoples dressed as Santa participate in a procession to celebrate Christmas in Jammu (PTI)

Mathura: Children, dressed up as Santa Claus, celebrating Christmas at their school in Mathura (PTI)

Allahabad: A bonfire marking Christmas Eve outside St. Peter's Church in Allahabad (AFP)

Kolkata: Students participate in a Christmas rally, in Kolkata. (PTI)

Moscow: Christmas trees installed at Manezhnaya square for Christmas in Moscow, Russia (PTI)

Japan: Shop clerks and workers wearing Santa Claus costumes at a Christmas parade in Tokyo (AFP)

Karachi: Christmas ornaments at a market in Karachi, Pakistan (PTI)

USA: Volunteers at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Christmas meal for the homeless. (AFP)

Italy: The Christmas tree known as "Spelacchio" at The Piazza Venezia in Rome. (AFP)

Syria: Syrians dressed in Christmas outfits roam in Damascus as, escorted by Syrian forces. (AFP)

Indonesia: Lit candles held at Christmas mass at a stadium in Surabaya in Indonesia. (AFP)

Vatican: Pope Francis celebrates a mass on Christmas eve at St Peter's basilica in the Vatican. (AFP)



