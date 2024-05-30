Mercedes That Killed 2 Returned To Owner, Victim's Family Slams Nagpur Cops

NDTV Marathi traced the black Mercedes C200 parked on the road under a tow sign

A speeding Mercedes C200 that killed two men on a two-wheeler in Nagpur on February 25 has been returned to the owner even as the investigation into the case is still open.

The car, being driven by a woman - identified as Ritika Maloo, collided with the side wall of the Ram Jhula bridge in the city before crashing into the two-wheeler and killing the rider and the pillion - Mohd Hussain Mustafa and Mohd Ateef Ziya.

Now, NDTV Marathi has traced the black Mercedes C200 parked on the road under a tow sign while the police are yet to arrest the woman accused of drunk driving, three months after the accident.

Mohammad Atiq, Mohd Ateef Ziya's brother, accompanied the NDTV team to where the car was parked and identified it as the one that killed his brother and another man. "The police were more concerned about returning the car that killed my brother instead of arresting the driver Ritika Maloo and her friend Madhuri Sarda. It is not okay, sir," he said.

"My family is still reeling under the shock of my brother's death three months ago. They are still grieving and with this, their wounds have once again been laid bare," he said.

According to media reports, Ms Maloo and her friend Ms Sarda were returning home from a club in the night when the accident happened. The two women fled the spot and the two men were rushed to the Mayo Hospital for treatment where they died.

The police scanned CCTV footage from the club and recovered the liquor bills as evidence.